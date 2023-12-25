Kozak & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $65.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

