Kozak & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kozak & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

