Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $163,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.03 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.