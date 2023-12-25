Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

BAC opened at $33.43 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

