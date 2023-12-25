Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $324,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

CVS opened at $78.76 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.