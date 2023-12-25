Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.9% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,531 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

