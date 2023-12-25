Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $82,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $102.71 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $460.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

