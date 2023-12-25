Kozak & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $1,121.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $525.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $952.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $893.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.45 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

