Kozak & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 7.0% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $19,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $85.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

