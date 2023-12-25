Kozak & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $5,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

NFLX stock opened at $486.76 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.76.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.