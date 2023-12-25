Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 11,729 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,729 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after purchasing an additional 462,228 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.