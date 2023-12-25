Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 125 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $143.49 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $144.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

