Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

