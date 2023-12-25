Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 4.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $224.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.63 and a 200 day moving average of $212.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $225.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

