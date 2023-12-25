Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 274 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $76.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

