Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $254.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.84 and its 200 day moving average is $229.59.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

