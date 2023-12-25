Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys New Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 92.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,434 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,266,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,382,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,676,000 after acquiring an additional 112,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.