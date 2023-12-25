Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $169.52 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day moving average of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

