Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $310.58 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.56 and its 200 day moving average is $284.77. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.