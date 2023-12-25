Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

