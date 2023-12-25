Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $19.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 6.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after buying an additional 78,978 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,212,000.

VTIP opened at $47.44 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

