Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $25.04 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 8.2% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $25,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,875,000.

VEU stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

