Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Invests $285,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 458,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $121,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 28.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 479.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7,920.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 6,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCD stock opened at $291.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.