Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases 407 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11,963.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $63.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $508.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

