Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

