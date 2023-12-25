Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $83.83 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $84.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

