Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $763.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.08. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,117,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,163.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $592,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

