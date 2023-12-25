Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQDT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. 138,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,360. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

