Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,659 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up about 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $24,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,585,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,328,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $91.43. 1,862,900 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,798. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm's 50-day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

