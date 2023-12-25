Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $448.22. The stock had a trading volume of 623,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,938. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.11. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

