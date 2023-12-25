LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

