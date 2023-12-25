Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Critical Survey

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Graphite Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -30.06% -25.38% Lyra Therapeutics -4,340.06% -73.41% -53.77%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($2.23) -1.07 Lyra Therapeutics $1.42 million 176.20 -$55.28 million ($1.43) -3.34

This table compares Graphite Bio and Lyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lyra Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Graphite Bio and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 1 8 0 0 1.89 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Graphite Bio presently has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.47%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 193.50%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Volatility and Risk

Graphite Bio has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Graphite Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

