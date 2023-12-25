Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,021 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,021 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $6,897,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 136.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 315,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,153,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $38.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 4.12. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.73.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

