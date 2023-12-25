Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,688.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

