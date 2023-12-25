Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,125 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW opened at $697.55 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The company has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $640.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

