Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $168.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

