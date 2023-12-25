Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $307.78 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

