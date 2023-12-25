Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1,211.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.7% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

