Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Okta by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Okta stock opened at $89.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

