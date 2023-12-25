Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.0% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $2,627,713.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,941,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

