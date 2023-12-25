Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 3.9% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

FIXD opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

