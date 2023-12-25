Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $3.52 Million in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,527,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,044,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,576,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,045,000 after purchasing an additional 827,464 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 579,250 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.4221 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.