Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $549,000 Investment in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $569.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

