Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $565,000 Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH opened at $28.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

