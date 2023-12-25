Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $691,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 887.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $149.94 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

