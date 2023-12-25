Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

