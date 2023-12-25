Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,851 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $298.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.88 and its 200-day moving average is $286.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.