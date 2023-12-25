Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

VLO opened at $132.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.10. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

