Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $466.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $465.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.86.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

