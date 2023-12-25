Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

MS stock opened at $92.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

